Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

