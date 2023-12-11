Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 24.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

