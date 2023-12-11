Comparing Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) & Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC)

Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Primech and Vacasa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Primech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primech 0 0 0 0 N/A Vacasa 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vacasa has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.41%. Given Vacasa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Primech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

36.2% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Vacasa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Primech and Vacasa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primech $69.03 million 0.97 N/A N/A N/A Vacasa $1.16 billion 0.14 -$177.90 million ($34.57) -0.21

Primech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vacasa.

Profitability

This table compares Primech and Vacasa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primech N/A N/A N/A Vacasa -36.10% 81.45% 22.67%

Summary

Vacasa beats Primech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primech

(Get Free Report)

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services. The company also offers stewarding services comprising cleaning of the kitchen area of healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants, as well as supplies ad hoc customer service officers, and food and beverage service crews to healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, it operates HomeHelpy, an online portal that allows individual customers to book cleaning services in homes and offices; and manufactures and sells cleaning supplies, such as hand soaps, hand soap dispensers, cleaning fluids, and garbage bags used for general, floor, carpet, restroom, or kitchen purposes, as well as treatment products used in the marine industry under the D'Bond brand name. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore. Primech Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sapphire Universe Holdings Limited.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon

Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.