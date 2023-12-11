Comparing Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICON Public and Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $8.02 billion 2.80 $505.30 million $6.20 43.95 Laboratory Co. of America $14.88 billion 1.24 $1.28 billion $7.48 28.96

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than ICON Public. Laboratory Co. of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICON Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ICON Public has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICON Public and Laboratory Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 0 5 0 3.00 Laboratory Co. of America 0 2 8 0 2.80

ICON Public presently has a consensus price target of $272.78, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus price target of $243.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than ICON Public.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 6.40% 11.25% 5.72% Laboratory Co. of America 4.88% 14.09% 6.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; and clinical research services, including biostatistics, clinical operations, clinical supplies management, covid-19, data management, decentralized & hybrid clinical solutions, endpoint adjudication services, interactive response technologies, investigator payments, medical affairs, medical writing and publishing, pharmacovigilance, and site and patient solutions. The company also provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. In addition, it offers commercial positioning, early phase, language, medical imaging, and strategic solutions, as well as clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. It also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests; and health and wellness services to employers and managed care organizations (MCOs), including health fairs, on-site and at-home testing, vaccinations, and health screenings. In addition, the company offers online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for MCOs and accountable care organizations; and end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves MCOs, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

