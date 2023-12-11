Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,733 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $1,450,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,946,974.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $3,274,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $1,450,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,946,974.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,001 shares of company stock worth $30,395,090. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $146.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $147.86.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

