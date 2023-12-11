Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up 0.6% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.