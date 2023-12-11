CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 767 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.27 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.80 and its 200 day moving average is $234.61.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

