CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 17,227 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

