CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 135,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,285.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 76,926 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $217.49 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

