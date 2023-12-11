CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 29,021 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $25,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.4 %

ON stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

