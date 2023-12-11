Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.28 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

