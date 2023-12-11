Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $415.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.