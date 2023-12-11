Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,564.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

