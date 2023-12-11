CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. CBIZ comprises 3.2% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $46,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 482,779 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CBIZ by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.77. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

Insider Activity

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBZ shares. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.