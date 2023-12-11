Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after acquiring an additional 202,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $259.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

