CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

CarMax Stock Up 0.5 %

KMX stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

