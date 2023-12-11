Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $232.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

