Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 1,522 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $221.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.88. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $230.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.