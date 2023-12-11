Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$170.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$144.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$158.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$131.46 and a 1 year high of C$189.82.

In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

