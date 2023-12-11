Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lessened by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 3.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cameco by 16.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,851,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after buying an additional 259,802 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $3,456,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $45.09 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

