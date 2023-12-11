Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.29% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,031,000 after purchasing an additional 394,442 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

