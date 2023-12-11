Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 42,595 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.27% of Cboe Global Markets worth $40,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $178.72 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

