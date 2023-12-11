Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 342,359 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342,359 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.51% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $45,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $36,951,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KNX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

