Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 292,540 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292,540 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.20% of Teck Resources worth $42,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TECK opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TECK. B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

