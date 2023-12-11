Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 218,973 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,973 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.73% of Stantec worth $52,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stantec by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Stantec by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 151,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

