Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 121.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $45,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 59,170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MELI stock opened at $1,577.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,368.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,296.99.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

