Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 84,805 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,805 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.34% of Rollins worth $72,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $285,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

