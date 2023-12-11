Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 66,042 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $46,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,942.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 113,778 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

