Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 24,823 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.31% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $49,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $264.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.11 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

