Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $60,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 339.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,420 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 776,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 552,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.7 %

SLB opened at $48.80 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

