Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,854 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of Autodesk worth $44,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $704,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 174.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $224.01 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average of $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

