Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 790,963 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.49% of Mosaic worth $56,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 32.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 55.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.