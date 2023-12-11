Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.27% of Snap-on worth $40,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,013 shares of company stock worth $13,958,202 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $278.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $220.21 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

