Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $65.10 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.59% of RB Global worth $65,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in RB Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after buying an additional 1,227,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after buying an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RB Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,498,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,900,000 after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in RB Global by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,347,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,831,000 after purchasing an additional 838,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,012 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,142. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Scotiabank lowered their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RB Global Trading Down 0.4 %

RB Global stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.84. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

