Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $47.99 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238,037 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.44% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $47,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after buying an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after buying an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after buying an additional 937,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after buying an additional 872,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

