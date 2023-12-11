Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $43.90 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.42% of United Therapeutics worth $43,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,901,704. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $241.65 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

