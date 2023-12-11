Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,685 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.22% of Arch Capital Group worth $62,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

