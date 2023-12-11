Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

