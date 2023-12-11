Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $232.30 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

View Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.