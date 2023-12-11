Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,327,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,139,000 after buying an additional 814,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

