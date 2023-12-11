Cadence Bank Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cadence Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

