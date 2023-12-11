Cadence Bank Has $2.51 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $167.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

