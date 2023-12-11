Cadence Bank Has $1.99 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

