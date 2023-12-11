Cadence Bank Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

