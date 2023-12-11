C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $157,000 Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.69. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

