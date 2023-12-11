Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Lessened by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. HSBC began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $104.50 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

