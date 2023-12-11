Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) PT at $57.38

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

