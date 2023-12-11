Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $78.75

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NTRS opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,490 and sold 12 shares valued at $1,266. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Northern Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

