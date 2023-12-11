Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,969 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after acquiring an additional 225,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of BMY opened at $50.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

