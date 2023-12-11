Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 520 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 511,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of A opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on A. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

